LGBTQI marriage equality, one month later.

It has been 30 days since the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision, that legalized LGBT marriage in all 50 states.

How many heterosexual marriages have been ruined or weakened because 2 people of the same gender can now get married?

How many heterosexual couples have decided not to get married, or worse, to get divorced because their marriage is no longer as sacred of a union as it was before?

How many Minsters, Priests, Rabbis or churches have been sued because they refused to marry an LGBT couple?

I don't think that Rapture has occurred because LGBT people now have equal marriage rights, but I might have missed something. How has the lives of conservatives been degraded because 2 people of any gender can get married? What has been the cultural or social downside of the increased marriage rights of all adults?

I am very serious about this and I would hope that the replies are similarly serious and on-topic. We were told by those who opposed LGBT marriage that this would be the downfall of the U.S.A., but none of their claims have come to fruition.