Records regarding manipulation of Ohio charter-school data released to the media - Break News - Ohio

Thousands of pages of documents that may shed light on a grade-fixing scandal at the Ohio Department of Education were released to news media late Thursday.

The documents are a response to multiple public records from Ohio news media.

Pages include the calendars and correspondence of Gov. John Kasich, State Superintendent Richard Ross, Kasich’s former chief of staff and now presidential campaign manager Beth Hansen, and her husband, David Hansen, the former head of school choice programs in the department.

David Hansen admitted to manipulating data that made charter schools look better than they would be if scored according to the formula written into law.

An initial inspection of the more than 15,000 pages revealed no involvement of anyone other than Hansen in the grade-fixing, but were revelatory on some other matters.

The documents will be reviewed over the next several days. Here are some of the items gleaned on deadline:

• Ross does not appear to have questioned Hansen about the removal of low grades at charter schools. Ross also was silent as Hansen was questioned about his behavior at a state school board meeting prior to his resignation.

• After discovering that Hansen had spoken with Sen. Peggy Lehner on the phone about the incident, legal counsel for the Ohio Department of Education voiced concern. Jessica Voltolini, ODE assistant legal counsel, texted Hansen to say: “I’m not happy that you talked to Lehner without me.”

• Hansen had at least four meetings in the past year with Tom Needles, lobbyist for Akron-based White Hat Management and several other education-related groups, mostly aligned with school choice.

• Buckeye Community Hope, an organization that sponsors charter schools, appears to have known four months ahead of the release date that it would receive an exemplary rating. In 2013, Hansen had called Buckeye Hope “one of the best” sponsors in the state.

• Oct. 2, 2014: Kasich, Ross and Beth Hansen were included in a message setting up a phone conference with Joel Klein, CEO of Amplify, the educational products division of News Corp. News Corp owns Fox News, for which Kasich worked at one time.

• October 2014: A meeting of the governor’s office and ODE about Youngstown was set up. In June 2015, the legislature, in a surprise move, attached to a community connections bill a provision for the takeover of Youngstown City Schools. The calendar memo suggests that the governor’s office and Ross were discussing Youngstown as a part of the connections bill in October last year. On the list of invitees were Beth Hansen, the governor, governor’s policy director Wayne Struble, Ross and several others. Later, Ross appears to have traveled to Youngstown to meet with Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel and business leaders who later would testify on behalf of the takeover.

October 2014: Beth Hansen and Ross were involved in a phone conference with former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich.