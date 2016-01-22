I'm glad to see that the Ohio legislature has its attention focused on addressing the major problems that we face in Ohio. They just passed a law allowing bars to stay open for major events in Cleveland and Columbus, so the GOP convention parties in Cleveland this summer can last a few hours longer every night. It also allow parties in Columbus to stay open a few hours longer, so their political shindigs aren't shut down too early.
Bottoms up! Bars in Ohio can apply to stay open until 4 a.m. during upcoming Republican National Convention, other major events in Cleveland - Break News - Ohio
Seeded on Fri Jan 22, 2016 2:56 PM
