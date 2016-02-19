John Kasich Staff Use Personal Email To Bash And Ban Reporters

Ohio Governor John Kasich has his own personal email to conduct state business. Where is the conservative outrage? I wish that people would stop saying that he is the moderate and sensible Republican candidate for President.

Soon after taking office in 2011, Ohio Governor John Kasich’s office released an “internal only” contact list containing the private email addresses and phone numbers of all office staff. The document was stamped “Confidential” and “Do Not Distribute.” Kasich’s office has refused to release an unredacted version of the document – but we were able to find ourselves a copy anyway. And what we found was a least one Kasich staffer using the same personal email account listed on the contact list for a great deal of state business.

Our concern about the secret document should be obvious: governor’s office staff communication sent via Gmail or Yahoo or AOL accounts are not preserved on government servers and are not included in responses to public record requests unless the requester specifically asks for emails from those personal accounts. Even then, there’s no way to know if certain emails have been deleted by the staffer.

It appears we weren’t far off.

Last year we set off with a goal to gather documents related to then-Press Secretary Rob Nichols’ decision to blacklist Ohio Reporter John Michael Spinelli. Nichols had previously threatened Spinelli over a Pinterest post. “If you want to stand by this,” wrote Nichols, “you will never talk to the governor again.” Nichols later removed Spinelli from his press distribution list and revoked his credentials to John Kasich’s last state of the state speech.