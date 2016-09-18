The founder of LinkedIn will donate 5 million dollars of his own money to the VA if Donald Trump will release his tax returns. Donald Trump claims to support the troops so its time to prove his support of our veterans and publically release his unredacted tax returns.
LinkedIn Founder Hoffman Will Donate Up To $5 Million To Veterans If Trump Releases His Tax Returns
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Sep 17, 2016 10:31 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment