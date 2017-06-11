19 giant infrastructure projects that could reshape the world

This is a list of 20 large infrastructure projects that are happening or will soon begin but not one of them will be built in the US. American engineering and construction companies are very likely involved in their construction, but in the US we are hard pressed to have clean water, safe airports and functional roads and bridges.

40 years ago many of those would likely be happening in the US, but in the 21st century we are more interested in tax cuts for corporations and millionaires that don't boost the economy and building useless war machines.

We can do better than this and we should be a world leader but right now we are in 4th place as world leadership disappears into the distance as we try to keep our society together because the GOP has put party before the country.