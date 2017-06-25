Middletown councilman: Consider not responding to overdose calls

MIDDLETOWN

Frustration over the amount of money and public safety services being devoted to drug overdoses led to one Middletown City Council member asking if it was possible for the city to not respond to such calls.

Saying the city needs to think outside the box, Middletown City Council member Dan Picard asked if it was possible for EMS to not respond to overdose calls.

Noting people with cancer don’t get free chemotherapy from medics nor do people having heart attacks get a free heart bypass in an EMS run, Picard asked if there was a law that requires the city to respond to overdose calls.

The city is on pace to spend $100,000 for Narcan when it budgeted $10,000 for the entire year, according to City Manager Doug Adkins.

Adkins said the city could privatize EMS services or not have them at all. He declined to comment on Picard’s suggestion until he receives an opinion from the city’s law department.

Picard, who recently told the Journal-News he is not running for re-election, suggested issuing a court summons to a person who overdoses and ordering them to complete community service to work off the costs of the EMS run and Narcan.